Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 247.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,689 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,663 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.82% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBLX opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $176.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $40.30.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. On average, analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NBLX shares. ValuEngine lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

In other news, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $146,075.50. Also, Director Martin Salinas acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $242,007.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

