Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,718 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Sabre worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,669,000 after purchasing an additional 979,667 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 91,449 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sabre Corp has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $25.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.68 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Sabre’s payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sabre from $27.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

