Credit Suisse AG Invests $8.08 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,249 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after acquiring an additional 219,312 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,735,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 633,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after buying an additional 85,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,148,000.

IVW opened at $159.64 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $149.49 and a 52-week high of $211.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

