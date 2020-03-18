Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.83% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $192.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.18. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $175.77 and a 52 week high of $249.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.