Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) a GBX 4,250 Price Target

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) received a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BATS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,721.54 ($48.95).

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock traded down GBX 19.50 ($0.26) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,700 ($35.52). The stock had a trading volume of 9,785,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The company has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,063.71. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52 week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

