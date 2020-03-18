Credit Suisse Group Lowers Softcat (LON:SCT) Price Target to GBX 950

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,220 ($16.05) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Softcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,184.50 ($15.58).

Get Softcat alerts:

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 918 ($12.08) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,125.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,088.36. Softcat has a one year low of GBX 769 ($10.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,277 ($16.80). The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.69.

Softcat (LON:SCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 16.70 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

In other Softcat news, insider Robyn Perriss bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,002 ($13.18) per share, with a total value of £150,300 ($197,711.13).

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.