Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the LED producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.90% from the stock’s previous close.

CREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of CREE stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.54. 2,525,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth $110,518,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,625 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,290 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Cree by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,910,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $503,520,000 after purchasing an additional 109,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

