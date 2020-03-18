Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura lowered their price objective on Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. 232,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,069. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Criteo by 1,231.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,968 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $43,764,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 955.3% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,827,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,745 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at about $48,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

