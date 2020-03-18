Critical Contrast: SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) & InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK)

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

8.3% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of InnerWorkings shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of InnerWorkings shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and InnerWorkings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies 22.89% -25.80% -11.15% InnerWorkings -3.10% 0.50% 0.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and InnerWorkings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $41.00 million 0.23 $260,000.00 N/A N/A InnerWorkings $1.12 billion 0.08 -$76.17 million ($0.08) -21.00

SilverSun Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnerWorkings.

Volatility and Risk

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnerWorkings has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SilverSun Technologies and InnerWorkings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A InnerWorkings 0 0 2 0 3.00

InnerWorkings has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 257.14%. Given InnerWorkings’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InnerWorkings is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Summary

InnerWorkings beats SilverSun Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management and business intelligence products. Further, it provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.