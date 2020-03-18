Critical Survey: TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) and Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX)

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) and Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Ra Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ra Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 706.01 -$102.69 million ($2.31) -19.37

TFF Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ra Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TFF Pharmaceuticals and Ra Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals 0 10 0 0 2.00

TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 294.74%. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $47.38, suggesting a potential upside of 5.87%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ra Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ra Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Ra Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Ra Pharmaceuticals N/A -44.61% -41.60%

Summary

TFF Pharmaceuticals beats Ra Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is Zilucoplan, an injection into the tissue under the skin that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG); has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH); and has completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with renal impairment. The company's pre-clinical programs include Factor D inhibition for treating C3 glomerulonephritis and dense deposit disease; and inhibitors of other complement factors for renal, autoimmune, and central nervous system diseases. It has collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to identify orally available cyclic peptides for non-complement program targets, and provide research and development services. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.