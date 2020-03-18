Crown Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,623.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $4,623.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Braziliex, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,300.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.33 or 0.03439861 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 92.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00758374 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00020966 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000553 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,277,584 coins. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, YoBit, C-CEX, Braziliex, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

