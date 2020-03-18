CryCash (CRC) Reaches One Day Volume of $118.00

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One CryCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00001321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. CryCash has a total market cap of $332,746.77 and $118.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryCash has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryCash alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000096 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CryCash (CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,779,936 tokens. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryCash Token Trading

CryCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.