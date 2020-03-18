Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Down 43.8% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $341,309.07 and approximately $22,253.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 43.8% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00002435 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00339516 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002347 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00014882 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000220 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,751,601 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,049 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.