CryptoAds Marketplace Hits Market Capitalization of $66,324.95 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $66,324.95 and $31,790.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.98 or 0.02267072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00195888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00036097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

