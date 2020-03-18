Cryptocean Reaches One Day Volume of $348.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $348.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002983 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00055181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00066819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.17 or 0.03983502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00038878 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018292 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012299 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

