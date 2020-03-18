Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $75,025.00

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $24.45 million and approximately $75,025.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00007400 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Over the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00055855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00068931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.76 or 0.04038539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039400 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018583 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

