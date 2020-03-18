CryptoPing Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 71.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 77.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $39,051.88 and $18.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.02269676 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00195413 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00036279 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.