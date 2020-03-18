CryptoSoul Price Down 31.7% Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $22,936.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.98 or 0.02267072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00195888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00036097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 279,687,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,104,794 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_.

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

