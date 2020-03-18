CryptoVerificationCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.63 Million (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and $7,284.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $18.24 or 0.00344301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002447 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000223 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

CryptoVerificationCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

