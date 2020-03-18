CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of CSX worth $80,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after buying an additional 72,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 119,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.64.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

