CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$12.75

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.75 to C$12.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE CRT.UN traded down C$1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.54 and a 12 month high of C$17.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.42.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.