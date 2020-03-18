Cube (AUTO) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Cube has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $714,497.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CPDAX, BitForex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Cube has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.02220725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00192861 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00039231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035341 BTC.

About Cube

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel.

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, CPDAX, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

