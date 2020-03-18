Cubiex (CBIX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20,955.00

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Cubiex has traded up 80.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Cubiex has a market cap of $374,711.78 and $20,955.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018925 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.25 or 0.02231096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00193635 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,425,173 tokens. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports.

Cubiex Token Trading

Cubiex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

