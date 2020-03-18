Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,437.96% and a negative return on equity of 148.66%.

CUE traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.44. 4,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,551. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $364,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

