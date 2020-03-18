Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $104.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $50,925,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10,570.3% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,322,000 after buying an additional 25,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $235,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

