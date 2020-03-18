Curecoin (CURE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,649.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $630,404.61 and approximately $4,649.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00637501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00018233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00010014 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,454,769 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.