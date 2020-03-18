Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.50

Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share on Monday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Curtis Banks Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Curtis Banks Group stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 199 ($2.62). 10,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 331.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 315.50. Curtis Banks Group has a one year low of GBX 266.30 ($3.50) and a one year high of GBX 372.80 ($4.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.33, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $102.87 million and a PE ratio of 13.01.

Get Curtis Banks Group alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Curtis Banks Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Curtis Banks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtis Banks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.