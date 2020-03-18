Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

