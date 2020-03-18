CUTcoin (CUT) Price Hits $0.0201 on Top Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $5.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.02283824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00195407 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 94,256,900 coins and its circulating supply is 90,256,900 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog.

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

