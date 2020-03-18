CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Cut to “Hold” at Roth Capital

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CVSI. ValuEngine downgraded CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CV Sciences from $1.60 to $4.20 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CV Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.39.

OTCMKTS CVSI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. 2,653,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,554. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

