CVCoin (CVN) Price Reaches $0.0192 on Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $238,244.63 and $17,307.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX, HADAX and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, CVCoin has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.02251852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00194888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00036139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, HADAX, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.