Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,694,000 after acquiring an additional 907,364 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,280,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 358,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,740,000 after acquiring an additional 72,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.95.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cyberark Software Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $71.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.11.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.