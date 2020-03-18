Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. First Analysis cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.95.

CYBR traded down $10.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.78. The company had a trading volume of 745,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.24. Cyberark Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.77.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

