CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given New $1.50 Price Target at B. Riley

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price target dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Shares of CBAY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,176. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $96.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a current ratio of 13.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

