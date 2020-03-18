Cyren (CYRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Cyren to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cyren stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cyren has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

Get Cyren alerts:

In other news, VP Atif Ahmed sold 27,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $31,562.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.