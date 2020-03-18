DA Davidson Cuts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $37.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMAR. ValuEngine raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Smartsheet stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.76. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,082.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $132,578.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,176,931. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

