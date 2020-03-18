DAD (DAD) Reaches Market Cap of $8.35 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One DAD token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00002644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and $2.33 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAD has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00056214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.05 or 0.04168145 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00066850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039882 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013111 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,532,064 tokens. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAD is dad.one.

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

