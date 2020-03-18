DAEX (DAX) Market Cap Reaches $616,077.66

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. DAEX has a market cap of $616,077.66 and approximately $931,313.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAEX has traded down 37.7% against the dollar. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00056093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00068433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.71 or 0.04113272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039552 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018766 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012573 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.