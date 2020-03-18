Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 9,233 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,546,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 197,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the period. 36.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.81. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

