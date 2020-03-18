Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,572 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 757.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2,003.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 129,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 187,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

