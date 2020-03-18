Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,583 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $1,043,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 123,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 39,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Cfra raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLX opened at $197.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.46. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $205.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

