Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.40. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

