Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €32.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €32.00 ($37.21) price target from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €47.00 ($54.65).

Shares of DAI stock traded down €2.27 ($2.64) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €22.08 ($25.67). 10,355,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.06. Daimler has a twelve month low of €27.82 ($32.34) and a twelve month high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

