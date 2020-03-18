Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.75

News coverage about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) has trended negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a news sentiment score of -2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group stock traded down GBX 17.95 ($0.24) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 184 ($2.42). The stock had a trading volume of 52,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.54. Dalata Hotel Group has a one year low of GBX 205 ($2.70) and a one year high of GBX 533 ($7.01). The stock has a market cap of $340.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 349.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 423.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a €0.07 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dalata Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

