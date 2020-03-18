Daniel M. Spinner Purchases 536,875 Shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Stock

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Portfolio Manager Daniel M. Spinner bought 536,875 shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,417,068.75.

Shares of NYSE:ECC traded down $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. 130,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $216.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.99 and a beta of 0.64. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

Get EAGLE POINT CR/COM alerts:

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. On average, analysts expect that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s payout ratio is currently 179.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 88,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 4th quarter worth $3,068,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

ECC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.