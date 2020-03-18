Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €68.75 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €68.75 ($79.94) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €75.06 ($87.28).

Shares of EPA BN traded up €1.68 ($1.95) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €59.80 ($69.53). The company had a trading volume of 4,135,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a one year high of €72.13 ($83.87). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €73.71.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

