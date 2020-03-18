Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.08.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $6.40 on Wednesday, reaching $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,446. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

