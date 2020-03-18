Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Holdings Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 92,126 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $7.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.16. 7,540,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,446. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

