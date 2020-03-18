Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 199.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,244 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Darden Restaurants worth $117,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.51. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

