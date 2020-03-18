Databroker (DTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,684.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Databroker token can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $10,684.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Databroker has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

